Ram Charan's 'Peddi' sees 70% drop; global gross reaches ₹331cr
What's the story
Ram Charan's latest film, Peddi, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collections on Monday (Day 19). The film earned only ₹83 lakh net in India on its 19th day, according to Sacnilk. This marks a massive decline from the ₹2.82 crore net collected on Sunday (Day 18), representing a staggering 70.6% drop in daily collections.
Audience response
'Peddi' continues to attract audiences across key markets
Despite the drop in collections, Peddi continued to attract audiences across key markets on Monday. The film was screened across 1,734 shows, and the Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 18.27%. After 19 days in theaters, the film's net collection in India has reached ₹235.1 crore with a domestic gross collection of ₹278.2 crore. Globally, it has collected ₹331.1 crore (gross) as of now.
Early success
'Peddi': Earnings so far
Peddi had a strong start in its first week, raking in ₹193.55 crore net in India. The film added another ₹34.45 crore net during its second week. However, the earnings have since dipped significantly as the film entered its third week of release. Despite this, it has managed to maintain a steady audience presence across key markets, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it generated ₹80 lakh gross on Monday alone.