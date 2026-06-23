Ram Charan's 'Peddi' sees 70% drop; global gross reaches ₹331cr

Early success

'Peddi': Earnings so far

Peddi had a strong start in its first week, raking in ₹193.55 crore net in India. The film added another ₹34.45 crore net during its second week. However, the earnings have since dipped significantly as the film entered its third week of release. Despite this, it has managed to maintain a steady audience presence across key markets, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it generated ₹80 lakh gross on Monday alone.