Janhvi was 'AD, production designer' on 'Peddi' set, gushes director
What's the story
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has received high praise from director Buchi Babu Sana for her dedication to the upcoming film Peddi. The filmmaker revealed that Kapoor's involvement in the project went beyond just acting. "That girl is an incredibly hard-working person: Janhvi. For this film, she was like the assistant director, manager, heroine, production designer, costume designer, everything rolled into one," Sana said.
Casting decision
First choice for 'Peddi' was Khushi Kapoor
Sana also revealed that he first approached Khushi Kapoor for the role of Achiyamma in Peddi. However, after meeting her, he felt she was too young for the part. "I initially narrated the film to Khushi Kapoor. But once I saw her in person, I realized that she's too young for this character," he said. The film marks Kapoor's first collaboration with Ram Charan and is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s.
Casting dilemma
Sana on tough decision to choose Kapoor over Khushi
Sana admitted it was a tough decision to choose Kapoor over Khushi. He narrated the film to the Dhadak actor at their home, worried about how Khushi would react. "I explained why I rejected her sister. I looked at Khushi, told her hi, and said, 'I don't want you in the film; I want your sister.' But such things need to be done for cinema." The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu. It will release on June 4.