'Peddi' controversy: Director apologizes, promises to edit Janhvi's scenes
What's the story
Buchi Babu Sana, the director of the recently released Telugu film Peddi, has apologized for the controversial portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character in the movie. The film has been criticized for unapologetically sexualizing Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma, and giving her little agency in the story. In response to this backlash, Sana took to social media on Saturday to express his regret and assure viewers that changes will be made soon. The film, led by Ram Charan, was released on Thursday.
Apology
'Never our intention to objectify or disrespect...'
Sana wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected." "We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character."
Commitment
'Cinema grows through its connection with audiences'
Sana further said, "After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities." He added, "Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values."
Controversy
What was the controversy all about?
The controversy surrounding Peddi was sparked by the film's romantic track, which introduced Achiyyamma through an extended sequence that lingered on her body for several minutes without showing her face. This was followed by a courtship where Peddi (Charan) openly told friends he would touch Achiyyamma without her consent. He forcefully kisses her in a dark room and, when she confronts him, tells her that he did it out of love. Achiyyamma then forgives him.
Past controversy
Similar criticism for Sana's previous film
The controversy surrounding Peddi is not an isolated incident. Sana's debut film Uppena, which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu, also faced similar criticism. The film featured Krithi Shetty in a romantic role when she was just 17 years old. The presentation of the hero's obsessive pursuit of her character drew criticism at the time, but it was gradually overshadowed by the movie's success. In Peddi's case, though, the backlash has been considerably stronger.