'Peddi' controversy: Director apologizes, promises to edit Janhvi's scenes

Controversy

What was the controversy all about?

The controversy surrounding Peddi was sparked by the film's romantic track, which introduced Achiyyamma through an extended sequence that lingered on her body for several minutes without showing her face. This was followed by a courtship where Peddi (Charan) openly told friends he would touch Achiyyamma without her consent. He forcefully kisses her in a dark room and, when she confronts him, tells her that he did it out of love. Achiyyamma then forgives him.