The internet is calling out Janhvi Kapoor's 'Peddi' sexualization

Janhvi Kapoor 's role as Achiyyamma in the recently released film Peddi has come under fire for its alleged objectification of her character. Cinema-goers have been expressing their discomfort and disgust with the way Achiyyamma was treated. The criticism intensified when a post by Recommendation Community (@recommendationcommunity) on Instagram , which slammed the portrayal, went viral (over 14K likes at the time of writing). The post claimed that Kapoor's character was reduced to "a literal amalgamation of waist, midriff, and backside."

Controversy Did Kapoor herself 'like' the post? Adding fuel to the fire, a screenshot of the post allegedly liked by Kapoor went viral on Reddit. The post criticized the film for its objectification of her character and called her "a prop for a forced kiss." While some netizens felt pity for the actor, others questioned if she really had no say. However, upon later inspection, the like was no longer up. Plus, neither Kapoor nor Peddi's makers have commented on the viral post or the ongoing row.

Film criticism 'I remember every bit of her other than her face' The film, which stars Ram Charan alongside Kapoor, has been criticized for sexualizing Kapoor's character. In one scene, Charan's character Peddi says he will identify Achiyyamma by simply looking at her waist. Another one of his dialogues goes: "I remember every bit of that lady other than her face." Another scene shows Peddi forcibly kissing Achiyyamma, justifying it as his way of expressing love. Initially depicted as a headstrong woman with ambition, Achiyyamma soon becomes an object of desire.

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Social media reaction Netizens express displeasure over Kapoor's presentation in 'Peddi' Netizens have been vocal about their displeasure over the portrayal of Kapoor's character in Peddi. One user on X called the sequence where Charan's character forcibly kisses Kapoor "very bizarre." Another tweet read, "The romantic dynamic between Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan in #Peddi is one of the most disgusting and dated portrayals I have seen. Shameless shots of her naval and chest. No care for consent. Moral stance of a saviour while constantly ogling and letching at her!"

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