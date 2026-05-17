'Peddi' from Sana teases Charan's transformation before June 4 release

The film is inspired by Peddi Raju, a daily-wage worker who wowed his community with his cricket and basketball skills. Despite tough jobs at construction sites, he played local matches to earn extra money. Director Sana shared that Raju was so good, people would pay him just to help their teams win.

'Peddi' among most anticipated Telugu films

Sana wrote much of the script at a temple and, while driving around Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road, was encouraged by filmmaker Sukumar.

Ram Charan jumped into the project without asking for any major changes.

With its heartfelt inspiration and strong cast, Peddi is already one of Telugu cinema's most anticipated releases.