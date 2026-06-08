'Peddi' grosses ₹233.02 cr worldwide 4 days after release

'Peddi' Sana apologizes over Kapoor scenes

Telugu screenings led with ₹27.5 crore and a strong 61% occupancy rate, while Hindi shows added ₹3.85 crore; Tamil and Kannada brought in ₹25 lakh each.

Despite the money rush, Peddi faced criticism over some scenes with Kapoor's character: director Sana responded, "We respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize," and promised to make changes to the concerned portions.