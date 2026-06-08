'Peddi' grosses ₹233.02 cr worldwide 4 days after release
Entertainment
Peddi, the new Telugu film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has pulled in a massive ₹233.02 crore worldwide just four days after release.
It dropped on June 4, 2026 and racked up ₹31.9 crore from Indian theaters on Sunday alone.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie also features Vijay Sethupathi and Boman Irani.
'Peddi' Sana apologizes over Kapoor scenes
Telugu screenings led with ₹27.5 crore and a strong 61% occupancy rate, while Hindi shows added ₹3.85 crore; Tamil and Kannada brought in ₹25 lakh each.
Despite the money rush, Peddi faced criticism over some scenes with Kapoor's character: director Sana responded, "We respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize," and promised to make changes to the concerned portions.