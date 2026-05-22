'Peddi' poster teases 'Hellallallo' song as Haasan rumored to join

Rahman to attend Bhopal 'Hellallallo' launch

The big launch for "Hellallallo" happens in Bhopal on May 23, with music legend A.R. Rahman attending.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi hits theaters June 4 and follows Charan's character, a multi-sport athlete from Andhra Pradesh, on his inspiring journey from small-town competitor to district pride.

Fans are already hyped online for both the film and its music.