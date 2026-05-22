'Peddi' poster teases 'Hellallallo' song as Haasan rumored to join
Entertainment
Peddi's makers just unveiled a fresh poster for their upcoming song "Hellallallo," linked to Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.
Though the poster keeps things under wraps, buzz is Shruti Haasan will join the vibrant dance number.
The promo comes out today, and the full song lands on May 23, 2026.
Rahman to attend Bhopal 'Hellallallo' launch
The big launch for "Hellallallo" happens in Bhopal on May 23, with music legend A.R. Rahman attending.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi hits theaters June 4 and follows Charan's character, a multi-sport athlete from Andhra Pradesh, on his inspiring journey from small-town competitor to district pride.
Fans are already hyped online for both the film and its music.