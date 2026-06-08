'Peddi' producer Kilaru thanks Telugu fans but admits Hindi shortfall

'Peddi' ₹233.02cr amid Kapoor portrayal backlash

Despite slow Hindi earnings (₹8.90 crore over the weekend), Peddi pulled off impressive global numbers: ₹31.90 crore on Sunday alone, totaling ₹233.02 crore worldwide in just four days!

The film also faced backlash for Janhvi Kapoor's character portrayal, leading director Buchi Babu Sana to apologize and make edits.

Stars Ram Charan and Jagapathi Babu showed up at the event.