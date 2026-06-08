'Peddi' producer Kilaru thanks Telugu fans but admits Hindi shortfall
Entertainment
Peddi had a big weekend in Telugu markets, and the team celebrated with a thank-you event in Hyderabad.
Producer Venkata Satish Kilaru gave a shoutout to Telugu fans for their support, but admitted the film didn't catch on in Hindi-speaking regions, even after heavy promotions and a pre-release event in Bhopal.
'Peddi' ₹233.02cr amid Kapoor portrayal backlash
Despite slow Hindi earnings (₹8.90 crore over the weekend), Peddi pulled off impressive global numbers: ₹31.90 crore on Sunday alone, totaling ₹233.02 crore worldwide in just four days!
The film also faced backlash for Janhvi Kapoor's character portrayal, leading director Buchi Babu Sana to apologize and make edits.
Stars Ram Charan and Jagapathi Babu showed up at the event.