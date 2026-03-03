'Peddi': Ram Charan's film drops 2nd single, sets new record
Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi just dropped its second single, "Rai Rai Raa Raa."
The track brings A.R. Rahman's signature vocals and energetic lyrics by Anantha Sriram, with Charan showing off his dance moves thanks to Jani Master's choreography.
It follows the first single "Chikiri Chikiri," which has already hit over 200 million YouTube views.
Meanwhile, team is working on final touches
The team behind Peddi says only the first half of the movie is locked in for now, while Rahman works on the background score and filming for the rest continues.
Ram Charan has started dubbing his lines under director Buchi Babu Sana's watch, so things are moving into final post-production.
New release date and star-studded cast of 'Peddi'
Originally set for March 27, Peddi will now hit theaters on April 30, 2026.
The cast is stacked—Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani all join Charan in this rural action drama.