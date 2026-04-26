'Peddi': Shruti Haasan's dance number likely to wrap by April-end
What's the story
The upcoming Tollywood film, Peddi, featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is one of the most awaited releases this summer. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and with music by A.R. Rahman, the film has already generated immense excitement among fans. To add to the buzz, Shruti Haasan has joined Charan for a special song. Here's what we know about it.
Production details
More about the special song
The song, set in the Uttarandhra dialect, has begun shooting at a specially erected set in Janwada, near Hyderabad. Choreographed by Jani Master, the energetic number is likely to be shot over four days, reported 123Telugu. The team hopes to complete the shoot by the end of April before diving into post-production work.
Schedule change
'Peddi' to hit screens in June
Initially scheduled for an April 30, 2026, release, the makers of Peddi have now pushed it to June. The decision was made to ensure a more polished final product. The film is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It also stars Shivarajkumar, Boman Irani, Jagapathi Babu, and Satya in pivotal roles.