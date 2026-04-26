'Peddi' is one of the most awaited films this year

'Peddi': Shruti Haasan's dance number likely to wrap by April-end

By Isha Sharma 02:26 pm Apr 26, 202602:26 pm

What's the story

The upcoming Tollywood film, Peddi, featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is one of the most awaited releases this summer. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and with music by A.R. Rahman, the film has already generated immense excitement among fans. To add to the buzz, Shruti Haasan has joined Charan for a special song. Here's what we know about it.