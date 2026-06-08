'Peddi' sports drama grosses ₹292.5cr worldwide in 4 days
Peddi, the new sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is making waves, racking up ₹292.5 crore worldwide in just 4 days.
Set in the 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, the film follows Peddi, a local cricketer fighting to bring pride to his village.
'Peddi' nets ₹1.16cr India day 5
Even after some viewers raised concerns about scenes involving Kapoor's character, Peddi keeps breaking records.
On day 5, it earned ₹1.16 crore net in India and is playing across over 2,200 shows nationwide.
Its themes of perseverance and community upliftment seem to really connect with audiences.
Sana to edit 'Peddi' consent scenes
After criticism about how consent and relationships were portrayed, director Buchi Babu Sana said he'll edit those scenes to address audience concerns, showing he's listening and wants everyone on board.