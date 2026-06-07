'Peddi' starring Charan and Kapoor crosses ₹125cr in 3 days

'Peddi' on track for ₹150cr weekend

The film saw a solid 7.2% jump in earnings on its third day, with most of the money coming from Telugu audiences (₹25.60 crore), while Hindi viewers added another ₹2.80 crore.

Released in five languages, it's on track to hit ₹150 crore by the weekend, even though reviews are mixed and some have critiqued Kapoor's character.