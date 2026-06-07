'Peddi' starring Charan and Kapoor crosses ₹125cr in 3 days
Peddi, the new Telugu sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has made a huge splash at the box office, crossing ₹125 crore in just three days since its June 4 release.
Despite going head-to-head with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Masters of the Universe, Peddi pulled in ₹28.85 crore on day three alone.
'Peddi' on track for ₹150cr weekend
The film saw a solid 7.2% jump in earnings on its third day, with most of the money coming from Telugu audiences (₹25.60 crore), while Hindi viewers added another ₹2.80 crore.
Released in five languages, it's on track to hit ₹150 crore by the weekend, even though reviews are mixed and some have critiqued Kapoor's character.
'Peddi' reportedly budgeted ₹250-300cr Sana directs
Peddi features Charan as a village athlete, Shiva Rajkumar as his coach, and Kapoor as his love interest.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and reportedly made on a massive budget of around ₹250 to ₹300 crore, it also includes a special appearance by Shruti Haasan for one song.