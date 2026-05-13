'Peddi' team to host big musical night in Bhopal
Entertainment
The Peddi team is gearing up for a big musical night in Bhopal featuring a special song from the movie.
Ram Charan leads the cast, with Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma also joining.
The makers, from stars to crew, will be there to celebrate.
Sana: event boosts 'Peddi' pan-India release
Director Buchi Babu Sana says this will be one of Bhopal's biggest musical celebrations and feels it's the perfect way to reach audiences nationwide.
He believes this event will help build excitement for Peddi's pan-India release. The film's teasers and songs have already sparked buzz online.