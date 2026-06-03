Telangana approves ticket hike for premiere

Ram Charan's 'Peddi': Telangana government approves temporary ticket price hike

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:57 pm Jun 03, 202612:57 pm

What's the story

The Telangana government has approved a temporary increase in ticket prices for Ram Charan's highly anticipated sports action drama Peddi. This decision aligns the state with its neighboring Andhra Pradesh, which had already granted permission. As per India Today, the revised pricing structure allows single-screen theaters to raise ticket prices by ₹100 and multiplexes by ₹125 (including GST). Additionally, special premiere shows on Wednesday, June 3, can charge tickets at ₹600 each.