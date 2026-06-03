Ram Charan's 'Peddi': Telangana government approves temporary ticket price hike
What's the story
The Telangana government has approved a temporary increase in ticket prices for Ram Charan's highly anticipated sports action drama Peddi. This decision aligns the state with its neighboring Andhra Pradesh, which had already granted permission. As per India Today, the revised pricing structure allows single-screen theaters to raise ticket prices by ₹100 and multiplexes by ₹125 (including GST). Additionally, special premiere shows on Wednesday, June 3, can charge tickets at ₹600 each.
Box-office boost
Ticket prices will be hiked for 10 days
The revised ticket prices will be effective for 10 days from Peddi's release. This development is expected to significantly enhance the film's box-office performance as it enters its release week. The makers had earlier sought permission from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments for special shows and ticket price hikes ahead of the film's release.
Advance sales
'Peddi' collects ₹12 crore in advance bookings globally
Peddi has already seen impressive advance booking numbers. Worldwide advance sales have exceeded ₹12 crore, driven by a strong response in overseas markets, particularly North America. The sports action drama is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and features Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu, and Shivarajkumar, among others.