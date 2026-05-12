Makers plan 'Peddi' event in Bhopal, trailer launch in Mumbai

Despite initially planning to launch the trailer in Bhopal, the team has now decided to host a grand reveal in Mumbai . However, Bhopal will still play a crucial role in promoting Peddi. The team will travel there for an extensive song shoot and a historic musical event. Sana explained their choice of location by stating, "We wanted to do something on a very big scale in Bhopal."

Event details

'Team has finalized launching the next song...'

Sana further said, "We all strongly felt that launching a special song from the movie with a grand musical event would be the right way to go." "We want to do the biggest musical event in Bhopal. Hence, the team has finalized launching the next song in Bhopal with the entire team." The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu.