'Peddi' trailer May 16 Bhopal with Charan, Kapoor and Rahman

US advance bookings strong for 'Peddi'

Advance bookings have already kicked off in the US showing just how hyped Telugu fans abroad are for this one.

Industry folks expect strong pre-sales, especially after Chiranjeevi and Sukumar visited the sets and gave their thumbs-up to what they saw.

With a solid supporting cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu, Peddi looks set to make some serious waves this summer.