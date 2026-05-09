'Peddi' trailer May 16 Bhopal with Charan, Kapoor and Rahman
Entertainment
Ram Charan's much-awaited sports drama, Peddi, is reportedly set for its trailer release on May 16 in Bhopal.
The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ram Charan, hits theaters June 4 after several delays.
The trailer event promises to be big, with live music from AR Rahman and appearances by the main cast and crew.
US advance bookings strong for 'Peddi'
Advance bookings have already kicked off in the US showing just how hyped Telugu fans abroad are for this one.
Industry folks expect strong pre-sales, especially after Chiranjeevi and Sukumar visited the sets and gave their thumbs-up to what they saw.
With a solid supporting cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu, Peddi looks set to make some serious waves this summer.