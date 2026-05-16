Not Janhvi, but Khushi Kapoor was 1st choice for 'Peddi'

Sana's explanation

Why Sana picked Janhvi

Sana explained why he believed Janhvi (29) was a better fit for the role. "I looked at Khushi, told her hi, and said, I don't want you in the film, I want your sister. But such things need to be done for cinema." "From the beginning, I just knew this role would suit Janhvi. Even as I narrated it to others, I would imagine her in the role."