Not Janhvi, but Khushi Kapoor was 1st choice for 'Peddi'
What's the story
In a recent interview with M9, director Buchi Babu Sana revealed that he initially offered the role of Achiyamma in Peddi to Khushi Kapoor. However, after meeting Kapoor (25) in person, he felt she was "too young" for the character. The role eventually went to her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor. "Now, imagine when I have to reject Khushi and give narration to Janhvi in the same home. I felt bad and asked Janhvi if Khushi didn't take offense," Sana said.
Sana's explanation
Why Sana picked Janhvi
Sana explained why he believed Janhvi (29) was a better fit for the role. "I looked at Khushi, told her hi, and said, I don't want you in the film, I want your sister. But such things need to be done for cinema." "From the beginning, I just knew this role would suit Janhvi. Even as I narrated it to others, I would imagine her in the role."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Peddi'
Peddi, a sports action drama set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Shiva Rajkumar (in a cameo). It is Sana's second directorial after Uppena (2021) and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas. The trailer will be released on May 18, while the movie releases on June 4.