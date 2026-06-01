Pednekar hints at politics at NDTV Marathi women's empowerment event Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Bhumi Pednekar, known for her bold film roles, just hinted she could see herself in politics down the line.

At NDTV Marathi's Manch event focused on women's empowerment, she shared, "Serving my country is in my blood. If I get an opportunity in the future to contribute in a deeper and more meaningful way, then why not?"