Pednekar hints at politics at NDTV Marathi women's empowerment event
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar, known for her bold film roles, just hinted she could see herself in politics down the line.
At NDTV Marathi's Manch event focused on women's empowerment, she shared, "Serving my country is in my blood. If I get an opportunity in the future to contribute in a deeper and more meaningful way, then why not?"
Pednekar prioritizes films, father ex-Maharashtra minister
Right now, Bhumi's main focus is making impactful films, but public service is close to her heart too.
Her dad, Satish Pednekar, was once Maharashtra's Home and Labor Minister, so leadership runs in the family.
Pednekar signs courtroom drama after 'Bala'
She recently starred in Prime Video's crime thriller Daldal and has just signed up for a new courtroom drama that will be shot extensively in Himachal Pradesh, her second time playing a lawyer after Bala (2019).