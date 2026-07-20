Pednekar, Qureshi, Das condemn Delhi police crackdown over NEET leaks
Actors Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, and Nandita Das spoke out against the police crackdown on students during the Cockroach Janata Party's Sansad Chalo protest in Delhi.
The demonstration was all about demanding fair education and accountability after alleged NEET exam leaks.
Things got tense as protesters clashed with security near Parliament on the Monsoon Session's opening day.
Pednekar urges calm, CJP demands resignations
Pednekar called for calm conversations to fix issues like paper leaks and teacher shortages, saying these are problems that need real attention.
Qureshi was saddened by how much force was used against peaceful student protesters.
Das reminded everyone that dissent is vital in a democracy: it's important to listen when people speak up about unfairness.
Meanwhile, CJP leaders pushed for compensation for affected families and demanded resignations over the NEET controversy.