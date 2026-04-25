Pedro Pascal, Matthew McConaughey to star in Park Chan-wook's next

Acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is set to make waves at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival , not just as a jury president but also with his latest project, The Brigands of Rattlecreek. The film, which will be sold at Cannes by Patrick Wachsberger's Legendary label 193 for producer Bradley Fischer and Park, stars Matthew McConaughey , Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, and Tang Wei.

Film details Here's everything to know about 'The Brigands of Rattlecreek' The Brigands of Rattlecreek, based on an original screenplay by S Craig Zahler, will be Park's next directorial venture, reported Deadline. The film will explore a sheriff and a doctor who seek revenge against bandits who rob and terrorize a small town under the cover of a thunderstorm. Themes of vengeance, retribution, violence, memory, and family, hallmarks of Park's work, will be central to this Western thriller set in America's Wild West.

Production details Budget and producers of the film The Brigands of Rattlecreek will be produced by Fischer and Park under Moho Film. Jisun Back from Moho Film, Mike Medavoy, and Georgia Kacandes are on board as executive producers. Despite being an indie project, the film's budget is reportedly over $60 million, a considerable sum for any independent production. The film has been in development for over two decades, with Warner Bros and Amazon having been attached at different times.

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