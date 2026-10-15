'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' posters preview romantic comedy Oct 23

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar just dropped a set of playful new posters, giving us a peek at its vibe: think first crushes, shifting friendships, and those awkward but hopeful second chances at love.

Directed by newcomer Anuj Saini and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, this comedy is set to hit theaters on October 23, 2026.