'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' posters preview romantic comedy Oct 23
Entertainment
Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar just dropped a set of playful new posters, giving us a peek at its vibe: think first crushes, shifting friendships, and those awkward but hopeful second chances at love.
Directed by newcomer Anuj Saini and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, this comedy is set to hit theaters on October 23, 2026.
Chopra wraps Walia in caution tape
The film stars Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber, and Sargun Kaur Luthra.
The posters get creative, like Alisha wrapping Sparsh in "CAUTION" tape to poke fun at red flags in relationships.
Written by Ranjan with Jehan Handa and Saini, the movie promises a colorful ride through all the ups and downs of young love.