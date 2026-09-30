Pen Marudhar acquires 'Love and War' worldwide theatrical rights ₹300cr
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal's next big film, Love and War, just landed a massive ₹300 crore deal for its worldwide theatrical rights.
Pen Marudhar picked up the rights after some serious bidding competition.
The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is set to hit theaters on January 21, 2027.
'Love and War' character posters debut
The new character posters are already making waves: Kapoor looks intense as an army officer with a bloodied hand, Bhatt channels old-school cabaret vibes, and Kaushal's scarred face hints at hidden stories.
With these glimpses, fans can expect an epic period drama mixing romance and war, definitely one to watch out for!