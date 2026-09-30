Pen Marudhar acquires 'Love and War' worldwide theatrical rights ₹300cr

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal's next big film, Love and War, just landed a massive ₹300 crore deal for its worldwide theatrical rights.

Pen Marudhar picked up the rights after some serious bidding competition.

The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is set to hit theaters on January 21, 2027.