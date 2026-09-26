PEN Marudhar lands all-India rights for 'Love and War'

PEN Marudhar has secured the all-India distribution rights for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next big film, Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

The movie is set to hit theaters on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

This move adds to PEN Marudhar's growing list of major releases like Shah Rukh Khan's King.