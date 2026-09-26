PEN Marudhar lands all-India rights for 'Love and War'
Entertainment
PEN Marudhar has secured the all-India distribution rights for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next big film, Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.
The movie is set to hit theaters on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
This move adds to PEN Marudhar's growing list of major releases like Shah Rukh Khan's King.
PEN Marudhar expands Hindi slate
Love and War is wrapping up production, with character posters already out as part of its promo push.
PEN Marudhar has also recently picked up Akshay Kumar's Samuk and signed a five-film deal with Luv Films, including a Sourav Ganguly biopic, showing they're serious about expanding in the Hindi film scene.
More big projects might be on the way soon.