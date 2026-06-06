Penn says he's done with awards shows at Tribeca festival

Penn received metal Oscar in Kyiv

Penn also isn't a fan of endless selfies at these events, calling them "It's a soul-sucker."

Instead of hitting the Oscars this year, he chose to support Ukraine in Kyiv during the ongoing war.

There, Ukrainian Railways's Oleksandr Pertsovskyi gave him a special Oscar made of metal from a train damaged in the war.

Penn later shared that watching the ceremony from afar was actually enjoyable "I really got to enjoy the Academy Awards for the first time,"