Penn says he's done with awards shows at Tribeca festival
Sean Penn, fresh off his Best Supporting Actor win, says he's done with awards shows.
At the Tribeca Film Festival, he called them "dread-provoking" because of all the social awkwardness and quick, impersonal chats.
For his mental health, he tries to avoid events with more than eight people, a decision that really stuck after this year's Golden Globes.
Penn received metal Oscar in Kyiv
Penn also isn't a fan of endless selfies at these events, calling them "It's a soul-sucker."
Instead of hitting the Oscars this year, he chose to support Ukraine in Kyiv during the ongoing war.
There, Ukrainian Railways's Oleksandr Pertsovskyi gave him a special Oscar made of metal from a train damaged in the war.
Penn later shared that watching the ceremony from afar was actually enjoyable "I really got to enjoy the Academy Awards for the first time,"