PEOPLE confirms 'Halloweentown 5' set for Disney Channel and Disney+
Entertainment
PEOPLE confirms Halloweentown five is officially in the works for Disney Channel and Disney+. It's been 20 years since the last film, so fans have waited a long time for this one.
The new script is being written by Lily Houghton and Ryan Koehn, but Disney's keeping the plot a secret for now.
Brown and Lourd eye 'Halloweentown' return
The Halloweentown series has stayed super popular, with about 160 million streaming hours on Disney+. The original movie ranked among the top 10 most-watched Halloween movies in October 2025.
Kimberly J Brown, who played Marnie Piper, says she'd love to come back, and Billie Lourd (Debbie Reynolds's granddaughter) is also interested in joining future projects.