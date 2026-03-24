'Moana' trailer: Fans divided over Dwayne Johnson's Maui look

The recently released trailer for Disney 's live-action Moana has sparked a wave of reactions online, especially regarding Dwayne Johnson 's portrayal of the demigod Maui. While some fans were excited to see Johnson return to the role he voiced in the 2016 animated film and its 2024 sequel, others were less than impressed with his new look. The film will be released on July 10.

Mixed reactions 'Live-action was a mistake': Fan Fans took to social media platforms to express their opinions on Johnson's look as Maui. One X user wrote, "Live-action was a mistake." Another user commented, "They really just slapped on the wig and called it a day." A third user compared the images to a Saturday Night Live sketch, arguing, "It's funny how much more energy Dwayne Johnson had in an SNL sketch riffing on live action Disney remakes compared to how he looked in that Moana trailer."

Supportive comments Some fans defended Johnson's look Despite the criticism, some fans defended Johnson's look as Maui. One user wrote, "He was born for this role literally. as a very large muscular hawaiian native lmaooo (sic)." Another fan said, "Instead of heavy CGI or weird muscle suits, it looks like Disney just opted to use Dwayne's natural physique with the iconic hair and ink. Honestly, probably the smartest move." The film also stars Catherine Laga'aia as Moana and John Tui as Chief Tui.

Advertisement

Actor's perspective Johnson previously spoke about his personal connection to Maui role Johnson has previously spoken about his personal connection to the role of Maui. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said, "You go from that to Moana and this story that has really been globally embraced in this moving way." "But also part of something that is so emboldening and empowering to kids and adults, because it's this idea of looking beyond the reef that you can't see, and life gets scary and sometimes you gotta take risks."

Advertisement