'Pereira House' on YouTube tomorrow: Where to watch, cast

The film will be available to stream for free on Panorama Studios's YouTube channel.

Project reunites Rao and Khedkar

This project reunites Rao and Khedkar after their hit TV show "Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali."

Shivangi plays Lucy, a mysterious woman with secrets of her own.

The poster teases Rao's intense cop look and hints at a story where justice takes center stage.

Vishwajeet Pradhan also features in an important role.