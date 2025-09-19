Next Article
'Pereira House' on YouTube tomorrow: Where to watch, cast
Entertainment
"Pereira House," a new short thriller starring Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar, premieres September 20.
Directed by G.C. Hemant, the film follows SP Danish Khan (Rao), a determined cop digging into the secrets of the Pereira family.
Where to watch 'Pereira House'
The film will be available to stream for free on Panorama Studios's YouTube channel.
Project reunites Rao and Khedkar
This project reunites Rao and Khedkar after their hit TV show "Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali."
Shivangi plays Lucy, a mysterious woman with secrets of her own.
The poster teases Rao's intense cop look and hints at a story where justice takes center stage.
Vishwajeet Pradhan also features in an important role.
Rao's other ongoing projects
Sai Ketan Rao is having a busy year—he's also starring as Naagraj in "Naagin 7" and leading the reboot "Suraag 2.0."