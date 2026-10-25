Perez arrested after reportedly threatening 'Miami Vice '85' crew
Entertainment
Filming for Miami Vice '85, starring Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler, took an unexpected turn in Brooklyn when a 23-year-old man, Alex Perez, reportedly threatened a crew member with a butcher's knife.
Police arrived and arrested him on the spot, capturing the incident on video.
Perez faces menacing and weapons charges
Perez now faces charges of menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon. He's had run-ins with the law before.
Meanwhile, Miami Vice '85 is still moving forward; it's an upcoming crime drama inspired by the pilot and first episode of the original Miami Vice television series, with Jordan as Tubbs and Butler as Crockett. The movie drops May 19, 2028.