Periasamy wins National Best Direction award for 'Amaran' in Gujarat
Entertainment
Director Rajkumar Periasamy just took home the National Film Award for Best Direction for his film Amaran.
The ceremony, held on September 22, 2026, in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat (instead of the usual New Delhi), saw President Droupadi Murmu present the awards, definitely a proud moment.
'Amaran' biopic on Major Varadarajan
Amaran is a biopic about Major Mukund Varadarajan, who received the Ashoka Chakra posthumously. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the film dives into Major Mukund's life, relationships, Army service, and his final mission in Kashmir.
It's been praised for its emotional storytelling, and also picked up Best Music Direction for Background Music for G V Prakash Kumar.
If you're into real-life heroes and powerful stories, this one's worth checking out!