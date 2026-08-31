Pernia Qureshi sends notice to PSL, Axis as ₹680-cr IPO

Qureshi says her February 2018 asset purchase/licence agreements with PSL only let it use "Pernia's Pop-Up Shop," not just "Pernia" or anything else.

After she raised concerns, Axis Capital updated its IPO note to clarify that PSL's rights are limited to "Pernia's" on a "perpetual, sole, exclusive and worldwide" basis only in connection with "perniaspopupshop," "Pernia's Pop Up Shop," "PPUS" and related derivatives.

This disagreement is now officially listed as a risk for anyone thinking of investing.