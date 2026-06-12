Perry headlines 2026 World Cup opening at SoFi Stadium
Katy Perry is set to headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
She'll be joined by Future, Anitta, LISA (from BLACKPINK), Rema, and Tyla.
The show starts just before the US vs. Paraguay match, making for a pretty star-studded start.
Fans debate FIFA artist selections
Perry will debut a previously unperformed song from her back catalog, while Dan + Shay handle the US national anthem.
With a record 48 teams playing this year, excitement is high, but not everyone's thrilled about FIFA's artist picks.
Some fans are debating Perry's football connection and there's been drama online over which artists were chosen.
The tournament wraps up with a final in New Jersey featuring Madonna, Shakira, and BTS, so expect plenty of music moments alongside the matches.