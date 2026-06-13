Perry performs 'Wonder' at Los Angeles 2026 World Cup kickoff
Entertainment
The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Los Angeles with a high-energy show led by Katy Perry, who performed her track "Wonder" in a sparkling silver Stella McCartney gown.
The opening night also featured Tyla and Anitta, setting the tone for the tournament's global vibe.
Host nations stage star-studded kickoffs
This year's World Cup is being hosted across the US Mexico, and Canada; each country had its own star-studded kickoff.
Shakira took the stage in Mexico City on Thursday, while Alanis Morrisette and Michael Buble performed in Canada on Friday afternoon.
And just before all this, Perry made headlines for her red carpet debut with Justin Trudeau at the Tribeca Film Festival.