Perry performs 'Wonder' at Los Angeles 2026 World Cup kickoff

Host nations stage star-studded kickoffs

This year's World Cup is being hosted across the US Mexico, and Canada; each country had its own star-studded kickoff.

Shakira took the stage in Mexico City on Thursday, while Alanis Morrisette and Michael Buble performed in Canada on Friday afternoon.

And just before all this, Perry made headlines for her red carpet debut with Justin Trudeau at the Tribeca Film Festival.