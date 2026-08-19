Perundurai raid seizes 11 exotic animals after actor Vikram video
Entertainment
Forest Department just seized 11 exotic animals, including lar gibbons, African serval cats, and tufted capuchin monkeys from a farmhouse in Perundurai.
The raid happened after lar gibbons were shown in a recent video involving actor Vikram, which caught officials' attention and sparked an investigation.
Court decision on Vandalur transfer Thursday
Officials want to move the seized animals to Chennai's Vandalur Zoo, but need court approval since they can't give them proper care right now.
The farmhouse owner, S.K. Keshavanathan, is facing charges under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, for not registering some of the gibbons and not reporting one's death.
A court decision on their transfer is expected Thursday.