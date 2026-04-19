Peters hospitalized following apparent kick livestream overdose, Jackson cuts ties
Entertainment
Braden Peters, better known online as Clavicular, was hospitalized after an apparent overdose during a Kick live stream on April 14.
His publicist, Mitchell Jackson, ended their partnership soon after, citing concerns about Peters's health.
Just days later, Peters was back online and told followers he plans to stay away from drugs going forward.
Peters arrested in Florida for battery
Alongside his health scare, Peters is dealing with legal trouble: he was recently arrested in Florida for misdemeanor battery and is under investigation for allegedly shooting an alligator in a video.