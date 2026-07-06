Phantom sues JioStar for ₹250cr claiming half 'Queen' rights

Phantom moves to Bombay High Court

After JioStar reportedly ignored Phantom Studios's warnings and public notice from April, Phantom took things up a notch and moved to the Bombay High Court.

Even with all this drama, Queen 2 is in post-production but doesn't have a release date yet.

For context: The original Queen (2014), directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Ranaut as Rani Mehra on her solo journey of self-discovery, is still remembered as a game-changer in Indian cinema.