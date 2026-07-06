Phantom sues JioStar for ₹250cr claiming half 'Queen' rights
Kangana Ranaut's Queen 2 just wrapped filming, but things aren't smooth: Phantom Studios has slapped the film with a ₹250 crore lawsuit.
They say JioStar, the production house behind the sequel, made Queen 2 without their OK and are calling it an "unauthorized sequel," since they claim to own half the rights to the original Queen.
Phantom moves to Bombay High Court
After JioStar reportedly ignored Phantom Studios's warnings and public notice from April, Phantom took things up a notch and moved to the Bombay High Court.
Even with all this drama, Queen 2 is in post-production but doesn't have a release date yet.
For context: The original Queen (2014), directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Ranaut as Rani Mehra on her solo journey of self-discovery, is still remembered as a game-changer in Indian cinema.