SRK's 'King' sells overseas rights for whopping ₹175cr

Bollywood distribution deals are usually done on a commission basis. The distributor charges a fee without any guarantee.

YRF had previously distributed SRK's Jawan and Dunki internationally on this model and was also signed for King.

However, the record-breaking offer from Phars Films has changed the game.

The upcoming action film also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

It's directed by Siddharth Anand.