Philipps posts Instagram photos marking 6 months after brain surgery

Philipps was diagnosed with a treatable but malignant brain tumor after a Prenuvo scan and had surgery in March, followed by another procedure in April.

She recently got the all-clear from her mammogram too.

Reflecting on the past six months, she told PEOPLE it's been "the weirdest" time but is grateful that I'm alive.

Her advice? Don't be afraid to get information: "It's only empowering."