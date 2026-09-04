Philipps posts Instagram photos marking 6 months after brain surgery
Entertainment
Busy Philipps just hit a big milestone, six months after having her brain tumor removed.
She posted some honest, personal photos on Instagram, including a mirror selfie in her hospital gown and a sweet text exchange with her daughter Birdie.
"YESTERDAY WAS 6 MONTHS SINCE MY BRAIN SURGERY REMOVED THAT TUMOR FROM MY BRAIN! " she shared.
Philipps diagnosed with malignant brain tumor
Philipps was diagnosed with a treatable but malignant brain tumor after a Prenuvo scan and had surgery in March, followed by another procedure in April.
She recently got the all-clear from her mammogram too.
Reflecting on the past six months, she told PEOPLE it's been "the weirdest" time but is grateful that I'm alive.
Her advice? Don't be afraid to get information: "It's only empowering."