Philipps reveals surgery removed her rare asymptomatic grade 2 oligodendroglioma

Philipps had surgery on March 2 and thankfully doesn't need chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

She credits early detection for her good outcome and is now encouraging others (especially women) to trust their instincts about their health.

As she put it, "First of all, there's nothing to be afraid of in having information. It's only empowering." and if something feels off, "Secondly, if you feel anything, don't let some doctor be like, 'You don't need to do it.' That's a waste of time. See things through if you can."