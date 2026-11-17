Photographer reveals Robert Pattinson's Bond shoot was 'shrouded in secrecy'
What's the story
Jaap Buitendijk, the photographer behind Robert Pattinson's first look as James Bond, has revealed the secrets behind the iconic shoot. The images were shared on Monday on Bond's official Instagram page. In a post on his own account, Buitendijk said, "In 30 years of photographing films, never has a job been quite so shrouded in secrecy. I felt like a spy!"
Dream fulfilled
'Could never have imagined this moment'
Buitendijk also shared how the shoot was a childhood dream come true for him.
He wrote, "The 12-year-old me, lying on the carpet to get the best angle on my toy Bond car, firing rockets and launching villains from the ejector seat, could never have imagined this moment."
"And now, the extraordinary privilege of photographing the new James Bond for his introduction to the world."
Lighting decision
Lighting choice and Denis Villeneuve's idea
Buitendijk also explained his choice of lighting for the shoot.
He credited director Denis Villeneuve with the idea of Bond emerging from darkness.
"Director Denis Villeneuve had a beautiful, simple idea for the portrait: Bond emerging from darkness," he wrote.
"I've always loved the tightly focused beam of a Fresnel light, so it seemed the perfect choice."
Tribute
Buitendijk's touching tribute to his father
Buitendijk ended his note with a touching tribute to his father.
He wrote, "As a boy, going to see the latest Bond film with my father was always one of the highlights of the year."
"Deze is voor jou (This is for you), Papa."
Pattinson was announced as the new Bond on Monday, making him the seventh actor to take on this iconic role.