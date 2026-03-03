Piano teacher sentenced for sexually abusing male student
John Kaleel, a 69-year-old piano teacher from West Hollywood, has been sentenced to over nine years in state prison for sexually abusing a male student; the abuse began when the boy was 13 and included acts when he was 15.
The abuse included inappropriate requests and sexual acts, with Kaleel even involving marijuana at one point.
The victim came forward in 2015, leading to an investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Fugitive sex offender finally gets justice
Kaleel fled to Australia on the same day he was convicted in October 2025. However, he was brought back by US Marshals and finally sentenced on February 27, 2026.
The source does not report whether he must register as a sex offender or the length of any stay-away order.
District Attorney Nathan Hochman summed it up: "He has now learned the hard way that you can run, but you cannot hide,".
This case is a reminder that reporting abuse matters—and that justice will catch up with offenders eventually.