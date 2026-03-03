Piano teacher sentenced for sexually abusing male student

Fugitive sex offender finally gets justice

Kaleel fled to Australia on the same day he was convicted in October 2025. However, he was brought back by US Marshals and finally sentenced on February 27, 2026.

The source does not report whether he must register as a sex offender or the length of any stay-away order.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman summed it up: "He has now learned the hard way that you can run, but you cannot hide,".

This case is a reminder that reporting abuse matters—and that justice will catch up with offenders eventually.