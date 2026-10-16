Pickens reveals prostate cancer inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' Webber storyline
James Pickens Jr. aka Dr. Webber on Grey's Anatomy, just got real about his own prostate cancer journey, and how it inspired a major storyline for his character last season.
With Season 23 premiering today, fans saw Dr. Webber face treatment choices that mirrored what Pickens experienced in real life.
Pickens chose surgery, urges prostate screenings
Pickens has long pushed for prostate cancer screenings, especially since it runs in his family.
He chose surgery and made sure Dr. Webber's story highlights why early detection matters.
Shoutout to his wife Gina Taylor, who helped him through tough moments during his diagnosis and recovery.
By sharing both on-screen and off-screen, Pickens hopes more men will feel okay opening up and getting help,
"The biggest thing about cancer for me was trying to stay out of your head," said Pickens.