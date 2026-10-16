Pickens reveals prostate cancer inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' Webber storyline

Pickens has long pushed for prostate cancer screenings, especially since it runs in his family.

He chose surgery and made sure Dr. Webber's story highlights why early detection matters.

Shoutout to his wife Gina Taylor, who helped him through tough moments during his diagnosis and recovery.

By sharing both on-screen and off-screen, Pickens hopes more men will feel okay opening up and getting help,

"The biggest thing about cancer for me was trying to stay out of your head," said Pickens.