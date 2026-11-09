Pike teams with Headland on 'Feed' horror about collagen supplement
Rosamund Pike is teaming up with Star Wars: The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland for a new body horror movie called Feed.
Pike not only stars but also produces, and the story centers on a mom whose discovery of an obscure collagen supplement turns her tween gymnast daughter into a social media sensation, with some creepy consequences as things spiral out of control.
Pike developing Jean Genet biopic
Feed marks Headland's return to horror after projects like Russian Doll and Sleeping With Other People, showing off her range as a director.
Pike, known for Gone Girl and I Care a Lot, is also working on a Jean Genet biopic.
If you're into scary movies, keep an eye out for Letitia Wright's In Her Shadow, Nick Stahl in One Night In Purgatory, and Simon Pegg joining Boutique. There's plenty of chilling stuff coming soon.