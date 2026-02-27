Pink shuts down separation rumors amid NYC move
Pink denied reports that she and husband Carey Hart had split, despite recent breakup buzz.
Pink, who has been married to Hart for 20 years, has moved to New York City; Hart has also been in the city recently, according to his social media.
Pink joked on Instagram, "So I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know," adding a playful thanks to the tabloids fueling the rumors.
What's fueling the buzz around Pink's NYC move
Page Six reports Pink has moved to New York, and fans have reacted to speculation she could replace Kelly Clarkson as a talk-show host.
She's been spotted around town and insiders think it might be linked to "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which wraps up after seven seasons.
According to his social media, Carey Hart also appears to have been in the Big Apple in recent weeks.
Pink to guest host 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
Starting March 2, Pink will guest host "The Kelly Clarkson Show" as part of Women's History Month celebrations spotlighting women in music and culture.
Fans on X are split—some excited for her fresh take, others unsure if she can fill Clarkson's shoes.