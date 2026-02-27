Pink shuts down separation rumors amid NYC move Entertainment Feb 27, 2026

Pink denied reports that she and husband Carey Hart had split, despite recent breakup buzz.

Pink, who has been married to Hart for 20 years, has moved to New York City; Hart has also been in the city recently, according to his social media.

Pink joked on Instagram, "So I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know," adding a playful thanks to the tabloids fueling the rumors.