Pinkett Smith seeks $49,000 after court mostly dismisses Salaam lawsuit Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

Jada Pinkett Smith is asking Bilaal Salaam, her husband Will Smith's former friend, to pay just over $49,000 in legal fees.

This comes after a court mostly threw out Salaam's $3 million lawsuit, where he claimed Jada threatened him during a 2021 party to keep quiet about private matters and got back at him when he wouldn't help with the Oscars slap fallout.