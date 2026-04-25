Pinkett Smith seeks $49,000 after court mostly dismisses Salaam lawsuit
Entertainment
Jada Pinkett Smith is asking Bilaal Salaam, her husband Will Smith's former friend, to pay just over $49,000 in legal fees.
This comes after a court mostly threw out Salaam's $3 million lawsuit, where he claimed Jada threatened him during a 2021 party to keep quiet about private matters and got back at him when he wouldn't help with the Oscars slap fallout.
Pinkett Smith lawyers call claims harassment
Jada's lawyers say Salaam's claims are just part of ongoing harassment, while Salaam insists her actions hurt his reputation and well-being.
The next steps include a case management conference on May 13 and a hearing about the attorney fees on May 18.
< em>TMZ first broke the story.