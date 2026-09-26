Pinkvilla Buzz releases 'Friday Girl' romance-mystery starring Nigam and Ingle
Entertainment
Pinkvilla Buzz just dropped a new series called Friday Girl, starring Abhishek Nigam and Hemal Ingle.
It's a fresh mix of romance, mystery, and psychological intrigue, following Shourya, a regular guy whose life gets flipped upside down after meeting an enigmatic girl.
Things quickly spiral into suspense as secrets start piling up.
'Friday Girl' questions identity and manipulation
As Shourya gets pulled deeper into the mystery, he realizes there's more to this "lonely girl" than meets the eye. He even jokes she has "more mysteries than the Bermuda Triangle."
The show dives into questions about identity and manipulation, keeping you guessing what's real.
If you're up for some twists and intrigue, Friday Girl is streaming on the Pinkvilla Buzz app.