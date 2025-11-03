Next Article
Pitbull cancels India concerts due to 'operational constraints'
Pitbull has called off his much-anticipated India concerts set for December 6 (Gurugram) and December 8 (Hyderabad), citing "operational constraints."
These shows were part of his I'm Back World Tour and would have marked his return to India.
Refunds for ticket holders
Ticket holders will get full refunds within 8-10 working days, according to BookMyShow Live.
While fans are bummed to miss out on Pitbull's high-energy mix of pop, hip-hop, and Latin vibes, the tour itself is still going strong worldwide—recent stops in Europe and Australia even sparked viral trends like the "Bald E's" movement.