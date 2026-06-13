Pitt and Jolie's youngest son Knox reportedly drops 'Pitt' surname
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's family tensions are still making headlines; this time, their youngest son Knox is reportedly using Knox Jolie rather than Knox Jolie-Pitt.
He's not the first; his sister Zahara also uses just Jolie.
This move comes years after the couple's high-profile split in 2016, showing the rift is still very real.
Stoli alleges subpoena in Miraval dispute
On top of that, Pitt and Jolie are still locked in a messy legal fight over their old French winery, Chateau Miraval.
The vodka brand Stoli (which bought Jolie's share) says Pitt's team sent them an improper subpoena about supposed Russian ties, something Pitt's side dismissed as blown out of proportion.
Even nearly 10 years after their breakup, it looks like there are no easy endings for this famous family.