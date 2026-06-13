Pitt and Jolie's youngest son Knox reportedly drops 'Pitt' surname

Stoli alleges subpoena in Miraval dispute

On top of that, Pitt and Jolie are still locked in a messy legal fight over their old French winery, Chateau Miraval.

The vodka brand Stoli (which bought Jolie's share) says Pitt's team sent them an improper subpoena about supposed Russian ties, something Pitt's side dismissed as blown out of proportion.

Even nearly 10 years after their breakup, it looks like there are no easy endings for this famous family.