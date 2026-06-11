Pitt returns as James Belmont in 'Heart of the Beast'

Ayer directs, Simmons and Lambe join

Directed by David Ayer (who teamed up with Pitt on Fury), the film dives into survival and the bond between man and dog under tough conditions.

J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe join the cast for some extra star power.

Plus, this is just one of several big projects for Pitt this year: he's also seen filming The Riders, is expected to reprise his role in Ocean's Fourteen (first reported as in development in October 2025), and will appear in a Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood spinoff later in 2026.