Pitt's French chateau Miraval threatened by wildfires amid Jolie dispute

Brad Pitt's famous French estate, Chateau Miraval, is facing serious risk as wildfires sweep through southern France.

Thick plumes of smoke are rising into the sky just near the vineyard, and aerial shots show them.

Firefighters are using helicopters and water from the estate's private lake to fight the flames.

All this is happening while Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still locked in a legal battle over the property.