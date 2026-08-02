Pitt's French chateau Miraval threatened by wildfires amid Jolie dispute
Entertainment
Brad Pitt's famous French estate, Chateau Miraval, is facing serious risk as wildfires sweep through southern France.
Thick plumes of smoke are rising into the sky just near the vineyard, and aerial shots show them.
Firefighters are using helicopters and water from the estate's private lake to fight the flames.
All this is happening while Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still locked in a legal battle over the property.
Clooneys evacuate Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur home
George Clooney and his wife Amal had to leave their home in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region with their nine-year-old twins due to the fires.
They sent a heartfelt message of support to their local mayor, showing solidarity with neighbors.