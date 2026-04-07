'Jana Nayagan' was halted, so 'TN2026' should be too: Petitioner 

The Madras High Court has been approached with a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking to halt the release of the Tamil film TN 2026. The film is set for an April 10 release, just days ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23. The petitioner, ML Ravi, president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi (DMSK), argues that its political content may influence voters and violate the Election Commission of India's constitutional mandate and the model code of conduct.

Plea details Why was 'TN 2026' certified?: Ravi According to India Today, Ravi pointed to actor-turned-politician Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, claiming it has not been released due to its political content and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) contesting elections this year. He argued that the same standard should apply to TN 2026, which has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) despite its political references.

Film details Film reflects contemporary political scenarios, claims petitioner Ravi noted that the teaser of TN 2026, produced by Kannan Ravi and co-produced by Deepak Ravi, was released on YouTube on April 2. He argued that the film reflects contemporary political scenarios and references recent developments in Tamil Nadu politics. The film's release is scheduled for April 10, just weeks before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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Election impact ECI/CEO's inaction amounts to 'selective enforcement, discrimination' Ravi argued that releasing TN 2026 before the elections could influence voters and disturb the level playing field. He claimed that the inaction of the ECI and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in this matter amounts to "selective enforcement and discrimination," especially compared to how they handled Jana Nayagan. The petitioner has urged the court to stall TN 2026's release until after the elections conclude.

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